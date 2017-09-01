Quantcast

FRANK T. SURYAN, JR., v. CSE MORTGAGE, L.L.C. et al

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2017

Contracts -- Recourse obligation -- Attorneys' fees In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, CSE Mortgage, LLC, and Capital Source Finance, LLC (collectively, “Capital Source”), the appellee, sued Frank Suryan, the appellant, on his written guaranty of the “Recourse Obligations” of four real estate special purpose limited liability companies (collectively, “the Villa Partners”). Capital Source sought ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo