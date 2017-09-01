Quantcast

IN RE J.C.N.

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2017

Civil litigation -- Involuntary hospital admission -- Harm to self or others On December 1, 2015, Administrative Law Judge Thomas Welshko (“ALJ”) ordered that J.C.N., appellant, be involuntarily admitted to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (the “Hospital”), appellee. Appellant petitioned for judicial review by the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, which affirmed the ...

