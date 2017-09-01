KEVIN ROBBINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Resisting arrest In the evening of November 23, 2014, police officers, responding to a call of a possible domestic disturbance at a residence in Baltimore County, arrested Kevin Robbins, appellant. Robbins was thereafter charged with second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and trespass. ...