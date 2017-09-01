Quantcast

Check out these games by MICA’s new game designer-in-residence

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor September 1, 2017

Earlier this week in Business Buzz, we told you that The Maryland Institute College of Art named Silver Spring native Lishan AZ its first ever Game Designer-in-Residence, and that she plans to work on an interactive experience on Baltimore’s public transportation, using smartphones and low-tech materials like notebooks and playing cards.

How can games mix smart phones and low-tech materials, you might ask? You might find some clues in the trailer for AZ’s mixed-reality installation game, “The Locker.”

The game is described as one in which you “explore physical artifacts with your hands and reveal memories using a bewitched magnifying glass.” The trailer shows a game player pointing the glass, which appears to be a smartphone-like device, at a notebook; the glass then emits tones and draws colorful cues around some parts of it. You can even hear one game player exclaim “Ooooh!” as he makes a discovery in the game.

Perhaps the experience she’s working on for Baltimore’s public transportation will have gamers lining up to buy MTA’s CharmCard.

If you’re looking for a game by AZ that  you can play from your computer, try one about finding subsidized child care in Washington, called “Shonnie’s Daycare Quest.” It’s a rhyming interactive film that’s based on statements from real women, with illustrations for the game made by the children of the women who spoke.

If you’d like to see a more linear film made by AZ, try “The Beauty of H Street,” about the history of H Street Northeast in Washington, which AZ describes as a former hub of black barber shops and salons which is now quickly gentrifying.

