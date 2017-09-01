Quantcast

Md. seeks contractor for Conowingo Dam pilot dredging program

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 1, 2017

A plan to reduce sediment and nutrient spillage into the bay through the Conowingo Dam has moved to the next phase as the state searches for companies with innovative ideas to dredge behind the nearly 90-year old facility. The request for proposals announced Thursday by the Maryland Environmental Service seeks companies interested in participating in a pilot ...

