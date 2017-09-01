ODELLUS CORPORATION v. CNI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES, LLC

Share this: Email

Contracts -- Breach -- Quasi-contractual claim Odellus Corporation (“Odellus”), a subcontractor, appeals summary judgment in favor of CNI Professional Services, LLC (“CNIPS”), the prime contractor on a federal procurement with the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”). Odellus alleged that CNIPS breached their contract (and was liable under three quasi-contract theories) because CNIPS did not allow Odellus to ...