St. Paul’s Parish to mark 325th anniversary Sept. 17

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2017

St. Paul’s Parish will mark its 325th year at its current location at 233 N. Charles St. with an anniversary celebration Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. The church will recreate what the worship service might have looked like in 1729, the year it moved to its present location. The Rev. Mark Stanley, the church’s rector, will ...

