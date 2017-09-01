Quantcast

State budget cuts target aid for Md. private college students

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter September 1, 2017

Grants to Maryland’s private colleges and universities will be cut by $2.1 million as part of $67.2 million in budget cuts announced by the state Thursday, forcing the schools to find money to replace grants promised to students. The $2.1 million comes from half of a $4.2 million increase to the state’s Sellinger Program that was set ...

