Quantcast

One year later, DOJ report is not a player in police lawsuits

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 4, 2017

When the U.S. Department of Justice issued a lengthy report on unconstitutional policing practices in Baltimore city, plaintiff’s attorneys were anxious to find ways to reference the findings in civil litigation against police. More than a year later, however, lawyers who have sued police say no one has found a way to make serious use of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo