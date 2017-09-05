Free small business cybersecurity webinar set for Thursday

Interested in protecting your business from cyber attacks? The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. and the Better Business Bureau Greater Maryland will hold a free webinar about cybersecurity for small businesses from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday.

Scheduled to speak are Stacey Smith, executive director of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland; Angie Barnett, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Greater Maryland; Darrell Laffoon, vice president of technology of EZShield and Mike Volk, a cybersecurity specialist at PSA Insurance and Financial Services.

The webinar will provide small businesses with tips and resources for identifying and mitigating cybersecurity risks and attacks. More than 70 percent of cyber attacks target small businesses and more than 60 percent of small businesses have experienced a cyber attack, according to the organizers.

To sign up for the webinar, visit https://news.thedailyrecord.com/acton/form/21896/0025:d-0005/0/-/-/-/-/index.htm