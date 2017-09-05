Quantcast

Sagamore names designer for first Port Covington intersection overhaul

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 5, 2017

Sagamore Development Co. hired a local engineering firm to design the first overhaul of an intersection on the main thoroughfare through its planned $5.5 billion redevelopment of Port Covington. The developer of the 235-acre parcel of land in south Baltimore hired Williams and Associates to design an upgraded intersection at Cromwell Street and Insulator Drive, as ...

