Trump phasing out protection for immigrants brought to U.S. illegally

By: Associated Press Jill Colvin and Sadie Gurman September 5, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday began dismantling the government program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked. New applications will be halted for President Barack Obama's ...

