Anne Arundel contemplates suit against opioid manufacturers

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 6, 2017

Anne Arundel County announced plans Wednesday to sue opioid manufacturers, distributors and local doctors who dangerously over-prescribe as well as the hiring of a national law firm to pursue the litigation. The county is the first jurisdiction in Maryland to announce a future lawsuit after coming to the "sad but undeniable conclusion that major pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors are ...

