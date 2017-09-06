Quantcast

Baltimore to host GreenPort Congress

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 6, 2017

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore is set to become the first North American host of the GreenPort Congress where maritime professionals examine various environmental initiatives and developments. The Department of Transportation Maryland Port Authority announced Tuesday the gathering is scheduled for May 16-18, 2018 at the Baltimore Convention Center. "This is an important event for ...

