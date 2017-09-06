Quantcast

Before bottling beer, brewers need to raise capital

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter September 6, 2017

If it seems like another Maryland brewery’s product pops up in the beer fridge at the local liquor store every other week, that’s probably true. But before the neighborhood brewer can begin bottling and selling his own product statewide, he probably needs to raise capital and build infrastructure. Greg Weiner and Lauren Ades, lawyers at Pessin Katz ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo