MARYLAND GENERAL ASSEMBLY
DEPARTMENT OF LEGISLATIVE SERVICES
Executive Director,
Department of Legislative Services
The Department of Legislative Services is seeking an Executive Director.
Salary: $122,000 – $180,000
Primary Responsibilities:
• Provide executive direction to the Department of Legislative Services, a State of Maryland agency with 384 positions and a $51 million working budget
• Oversee staff and activities of the Department of Legislative Services including, but not limited to: Legislative drafting; regulation review; analysis of the State’s $42 billion budget; fiscal analysis of the impact of legislation on state and local governments; committee staffing, legal and policy research; oversight and analysis of local government finances; procurement, financial management; compliance and performance audits of executive agencies; IT hardware procurement and maintenance and system development for the department and the Annapolis legislative complex
• Nonpartisan review of policy documents, including proposed legislation and fiscal analysis of legislation
• Management of legislatively-created and statutorily-created commissions, workgroups, and task forces
• Frequently interact with and provide information to elected members of the Maryland Senate and the Maryland House of Delegates
• Make formal and informal presentations to leadership, committees, caucuses and ad hoc groups of legislators and outside organizations
• Oversee management of technical and administrative functions and a multidisciplinary professional staff
• Maintain among professional staff a focus on common policy interest while avoiding stove piping by function or training
Qualifications: Master’s degree or law degree and 7-10 years of demonstrated management experience; experience in or demonstrated knowledge of the public policy environment, as well as ability to interact with elected officials and staff; writing and public speaking skills; knowledge of the Maryland General Assembly, Maryland legislative process and/or Maryland State government desirable
SEND RESUME AND LETTER OF INTEREST BY OCTOBER 6, 2017 TO:
Lori L. Mathis
Human Resources Manager
Dept. of Legislative Services
90 State Circle, Rm 311
Annapolis, MD 21401
Fax: 410-946-5140, Email: lori.mathis@mlis.state.md.us
The Department of Legislative Services is an EOE.