MARYLAND GENERAL ASSEMBLY

DEPARTMENT OF LEGISLATIVE SERVICES

Executive Director,

Department of Legislative Services

The Department of Legislative Services is seeking an Executive Director.

Salary: $122,000 – $180,000

Primary Responsibilities:

• Provide executive direction to the Department of Legislative Services, a State of Maryland agency with 384 positions and a $51 million working budget

• Oversee staff and activities of the Department of Legislative Services including, but not limited to: Legislative drafting; regulation review; analysis of the State’s $42 billion budget; fiscal analysis of the impact of legislation on state and local governments; committee staffing, legal and policy research; oversight and analysis of local government finances; procurement, financial management; compliance and performance audits of executive agencies; IT hardware procurement and maintenance and system development for the department and the Annapolis legislative complex

• Nonpartisan review of policy documents, including proposed legislation and fiscal analysis of legislation

• Management of legislatively-created and statutorily-created commissions, workgroups, and task forces

• Frequently interact with and provide information to elected members of the Maryland Senate and the Maryland House of Delegates

• Make formal and informal presentations to leadership, committees, caucuses and ad hoc groups of legislators and outside organizations

• Oversee management of technical and administrative functions and a multidisciplinary professional staff

• Maintain among professional staff a focus on common policy interest while avoiding stove piping by function or training

Qualifications: Master’s degree or law degree and 7-10 years of demonstrated management experience; experience in or demonstrated knowledge of the public policy environment, as well as ability to interact with elected officials and staff; writing and public speaking skills; knowledge of the Maryland General Assembly, Maryland legislative process and/or Maryland State government desirable

SEND RESUME AND LETTER OF INTEREST BY OCTOBER 6, 2017 TO:

Lori L. Mathis

Human Resources Manager

Dept. of Legislative Services

90 State Circle, Rm 311

Annapolis, MD 21401

The Department of Legislative Services is an EOE.