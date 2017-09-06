Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – Sept. 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2017

Court of Appeals Evidence, Expert witness: In a lead paint negligence case, the trial court erred in admitting expert testimony that lead exposure can cause ADHD generally or that it caused the plaintiff’s ADHD specifically because, although the expert relied on studies that recognized a causal link between lead exposure and general attention deficits and hyperactivity, ...

