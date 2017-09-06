Marios Monopolis | Simms Showers

Marios Monopolis has been promoted to partner with Simms Showers LLP and will work from the firm’s Baltimore office.

Monopolis joined the firm full-time in August 2009 following his graduation from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. Prior to law school, he worked at Johns Hopkins University and in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Monopolis focuses his practice in admiralty and maritime litigation, where his fluency in Greek serves the firm’s international clients. His practice also includes many of the Firm’s business litigation, employment law, and intellectual property matters.

Monopolis is married with two young children and enjoys spending free time with his family. He is a Baltimore native and has served in leadership with various area nonprofit organizations.

