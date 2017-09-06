Quantcast

Md. high court considers if flight justifies police search

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 6, 2017

ANNAPOLIS -- Maryland’s top court grappled Wednesday with just how crime-ridden a neighborhood must be to justify police officers giving chase and frisking for weapons an individual who runs away upon seeing them. The defense lawyer and prosecutor arguing before the Court of Appeals on the first public day of its 2017-2018 term agreed that police ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo