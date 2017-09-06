Quantcast

Ocean City man dies after officer uses Taser during arrest

By: Associated Press September 6, 2017

OCEAN CITY — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man who was shocked with a stun gun while being arrested by Ocean City police. Authorities said Byron K. Tunnell, 28, of Ocean City was stopped for a traffic violation about 11 p.m. Monday. Police said Tunnell drove several blocks before pulling over, telling ...

