The Baltimore Station earns 3-year CARF accreditation

By: Daily Record Staff September 6, 2017

CARF International announced that The Baltimore Station, a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and addiction to self-sufficiency, has been accredited for a period of three years for both its residential program and its intensive outpatient program. This is the first accreditation that the international accrediting body Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities ...

