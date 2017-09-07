Anthony Leonard | Bay Bank

Anthony Leonard has been named assistant vice president, special assets officer with Bay Bank.

In May, Leonard transitioned from credit administration specializing in commercial real estate to special assets at Bay Bank, FSB.

Leonard’s responsibilities include managing a portfolio of assets and identify areas that require exit strategies, meeting with problem loan customers to evaluate the severity of the problem and develops recommendations to improve likelihood of repayment or minimizing risk of loss to the bank, and negotiating workout agreements with customers to protect or improve the likelihood of repayment or minimizing risk of loss to the bank.

