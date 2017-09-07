Brett Fraizer, Denise Galambos, Randy Osteen, Sarah Maher and Nancy Kass | Young Audiences

Young Audiences/Arts for Learning Maryland, a nonprofit providing Maryland schoolchildren access to high-quality arts experiences and arts-integrated classrooms, has elected Brett Fraizer, Denise Galambos, Randy Osteen, Sarah Maher and Nancy Kass to its board of directors.

Frazier is the senior vice president of business development, online learning services at Pearson Education. Frazier and will be joining the Young Audiences Corporate Engagement Committee.

Galambos is the vice president of human resources for the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company. She will serve on the Cultivation and Major Gifts Committee

Osteen is counsel to Peloton Energy Partners LLC. He was most recently secretary on Young Audiences Board of Directors, having served on the board since 2013.

Maher is the tax manager at Ellin & Tucker. She is joining the Young Audiences Finance Committee.

Kass is deputy director for public health at the Berman Institute of Bioethics and professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She will serve on Young Audiences’ 50,000 Kids Committee.

