Heather Uttenreither | Oak Crest

Oak Crest , the Erickson Living retirement community, announced the promotion of Heather Uttenreither to the position of director of continuing care.

Since March, Uttenreither has served as the assistant administrator of continuing care at Charlestown, the sister Erickson Living retirement community located in Catonsville.

She brings extensive social work and senior living experience to Oak Crest, previously serving as a senior administrator with Genesis Healthcare in 2014 after beginning her leadership career with Ivy Hall Nursing Center.

A licensed Nursing Home Administrator in Maryland, Uttenreither holds a Bachelor of Arts from Roanoke College in Virginia. She is a member of the American Health Care Association and served on the Legislative Committee of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland.

