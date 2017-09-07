Quantcast

HomeServices purchases Long & Foster, bolsters Mid-Atlantic presence

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 7, 2017

HomeServices of America Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, purchased the nation's largest residential real estate company and a powerhouse in the Baltimore region, Virginia-based Long & Foster Real Estate and its affiliated businesses. The companies announced the deal on Thursday afternoon, but did not disclose financial details. Vicki Bendure, a spokeswoman for the Long & Foster ...

