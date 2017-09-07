Kaitlyn Wernsing | MVLS

Kaitlyn Wernsing has been named development coordinator with the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service.

Wernsing will be assisting the development department with a variety of fundraising activities.

She previously worked at Maryland Legal Aid as a development associate and at Thrive Healthcare in Charlottesville, Virginia as philanthropy coordinator of its AIDS/HIV Services Group.

In addition to her development experience, Wernsing also worked as a social worker and probation officer while living in Virginia.

