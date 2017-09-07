Karwolo Kamei | St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center

St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center welcomed Karwolo Kamei to its team as a staff attorrney.

A graduate of the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Karwolo will serve in the group’s legal services program. His primary work will include providing legal advice and direct representation to eligible clients regarding housing related matters, and participating in outreach and education events in local communities.

