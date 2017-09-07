Quantcast

Miles & Stockbridge CEO stepping down next year

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 7, 2017

John B. Frisch is stepping down as chairman and CEO of Miles & Stockbridge PC next year after 15 years in those roles, the firm announced Thursday. Frisch, 59, told the board of directors about his decision in January and will step down when his current term expires at the firm’s next annual meeting in February. ...

