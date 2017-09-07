Rod Staatz | SECU

Rod Staatz, president and CEO of credit union SECU, has been named by Gov. Larry Hogan to serve on the Maryland Financial Consumer Protection Commission.

An 11-member panel created by the Maryland General Assembly, the Financial Consumer Protection Commission monitors changes to federal financial laws, regulations, budgets, and policies, and issues recommendations for federal and state actions to protect consumers.

Staatz has led SECU since 2003 and previously served as chair of the Credit Union National Association. He currently serves on the CUNA board and the board of the MD|DC Credit Union Association. He brings many years of experience in the financial services industry to the commission.

