Md. attorney wants disciplinary case moved to federal court

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 8, 2017

A Severna Park attorney whose disciplinary matter was scheduled to be heard this week is trying to get his case moved to federal court, a move that is rare for such a proceeding. On the night of Sept. 1, the last business day before his scheduled hearing in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, Jason E. Rheinstein filed ...

