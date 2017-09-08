Quantcast

Chesapeake Urology partners with Urological Associates

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2017

Chesapeake Urology Associates LLC announced Friday it has formed a partnership with Montgomery County-based Urological Consultants PA. The partnership includes the practice's five medical offices throughout the county and the Ambulatory Urosurgical Center in Rockville. “We are very pleased to have this union with Urological Consultants, which allows us to expand both our presence into Montgomery County and Chesapeake ...

