Damaged Texas churches sue FEMA for federal funding denied ‘houses of worship’

Plaintiffs cite recent Supreme Court case in wake of Hurricane Harvey

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Justin Wm. Moyer September 8, 2017

Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey are suing the Federal Emergency Management Agency, saying they should be eligible for disaster relief money even though they are religious institutions typically denied such funds. The Harvest Family Church, the Hi-Way Tabernacle and the Rockport First Assembly of God were all damaged during Harvey, according to a lawsuit ...

