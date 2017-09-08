Quantcast

Maryland TV station owner dies after bicycle crash

By: Associated Press September 8, 2017

MILFORD, Del. — A longtime Delmarva broadcast news executive died Friday from injuries sustained when he was hit by a truck while riding his bike. Thomas H. Draper of Milford, Delaware, died at a Baltimore hospital after undergoing surgery the day before, according to the station he owned, WBOC-TV. He was 76. The station said in a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo