Franchot: Maryland, prepare for disaster

With news of an impending Florida landfall of Hurricane Irma, Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot has some advice for Maryland residents:

Be prepared.

Franchot, in a statement Friday, called on Maryland residents and businesses to plan in advance for natural disasters and protect their valuables and finances.

“As we saw with the destructive tornado in Kent Island in July, it’s important to be prepared for unexpected events throughout the year, but especially during this turbulent weather season,” said Franchot in the statement.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency Thursday called on residents to prepare as it monitors the devastating storm in the south Atlantic.

“While it is still too early to know what impacts, if any, that Irma may have on Maryland next week, residents should prepare now,” the agency said in a statement on its website.

The comptroller provided the following tips:

Make copies of important documents including bank records, insurance policies identification including driver’s licenses, passports and social security cards. Keep the copies in a safe place or store them digitally on a flash drive, CD – DVD or on a secure cloud server.

Photograph or video record valuables and contents of your home or business. Franchot recommended an IRS disaster loss workbook, Publication 584 , to aid in a room-by-room list. The comptroller recommends storing the photos or video with a family member who lives outside the disaster area.

Employers who use payroll services should check to see if the provider has a fiduciary bond in the event there is a default by the payroll service

Update emergency preparedness plans for family and employees. Information on disaster preparedness can be found on the Maryland Emergency Management Agency website.