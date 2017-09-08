Quantcast

GEORGE NASH BRISCOE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence --Possession of firearm by prohibited person George Nash Briscoe, appellant, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County of possession of a regulated firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (“CDS”). The court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo