Quantcast

JoAnne Zawitoski | Semmes Bowen

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2017

zawitoski-joanne-semmes-bowen-semmesBest Lawyers in America named JoAnne Zawitoski, a principal at Semmes, Bowen & Semmes, the 2018 “Lawyer of the Year” for her Admiralty and Maritime Law practice in Baltimore.

Eleven additional Semmes attorneys were honored with the 2018 Best Lawyers distinction.

They are:

  • James W. Bartlett III, admiralty and maritime law, and insurance law
  • Alan N. Gamse, insurance law
  • Alexander M. Giles, admiralty and maritime law
  • James A. Johnson, commercial litigation, litigation-first amendment, and litigation-intellectual property
  • Thomas V. McCarron, insurance law
  • Cleaveland D. Miller, banking & finance law, corporate governance law, and corporate law
  • John A. Roberts, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights, and insolvency & reorganization law
  • Rudolph L. Rose, workers’ compensation law – employers
  • Robert E. Scott Jr., personal injury litigation-defendants
  • Snowden Stanley Jr., litigation – construction
  • Jane A. Wilson, real estate law

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo