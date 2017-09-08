JoAnne Zawitoski | Semmes Bowen

Best Lawyers in America named JoAnne Zawitoski, a principal at Semmes, Bowen & Semmes, the 2018 “Lawyer of the Year” for her Admiralty and Maritime Law practice in Baltimore.

Eleven additional Semmes attorneys were honored with the 2018 Best Lawyers distinction.

They are:

James W. Bartlett III , admiralty and maritime law, and insurance law

, admiralty and maritime law, and insurance law Alan N. Gamse , insurance law

, insurance law Alexander M. Giles, admiralty and maritime law

admiralty and maritime law James A. Johnson , commercial litigation, litigation-first amendment, and litigation-intellectual property

, commercial litigation, litigation-first amendment, and litigation-intellectual property Thomas V. McCarron , insurance law

, insurance law Cleaveland D. Miller , banking & finance law, corporate governance law, and corporate law

, banking & finance law, corporate governance law, and corporate law John A. Roberts , bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights, and insolvency & reorganization law

, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights, and insolvency & reorganization law Rudolph L. Rose , workers’ compensation law – employers

, workers’ compensation law – employers Robert E. Scott Jr. , personal injury litigation-defendants

, personal injury litigation-defendants Snowden Stanley Jr., litigation – construction

litigation – construction Jane A. Wilson, real estate law

