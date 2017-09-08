JoAnne Zawitoski | Semmes Bowen

Best Lawyers in America named JoAnne Zawitoski, a principal at Semmes, Bowen & Semmes, the 2018 “Lawyer of the Year” for her Admiralty and Maritime Law practice in Baltimore.
Eleven additional Semmes attorneys were honored with the 2018 Best Lawyers distinction.
They are:
- James W. Bartlett III, admiralty and maritime law, and insurance law
- Alan N. Gamse, insurance law
- Alexander M. Giles, admiralty and maritime law
- James A. Johnson, commercial litigation, litigation-first amendment, and litigation-intellectual property
- Thomas V. McCarron, insurance law
- Cleaveland D. Miller, banking & finance law, corporate governance law, and corporate law
- John A. Roberts, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights, and insolvency & reorganization law
- Rudolph L. Rose, workers’ compensation law – employers
- Robert E. Scott Jr., personal injury litigation-defendants
- Snowden Stanley Jr., litigation – construction
- Jane A. Wilson, real estate law
