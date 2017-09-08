Quantcast

Warrant issued in fatal bike crash in Maryland beach town

By: Associated Press September 8, 2017

OCEAN CITY — Police in a Maryland beach town have issued an arrest warrant against a driver they say left the scene of a crash that fatally injured a cyclist. Ocean City Police said in a news release Thursday that 38-year-old Brooks T. Bratten of Snow Hill is sought in the Aug. 30 crash. Bratten is ...

