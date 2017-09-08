Quantcast

New trial for man convicted of shooting officers in 1976

By: Associated Press September 8, 2017

A man convicted of killing a Baltimore police officer and shooting several other officers will get a new trial more than four decades later. The Baltimore Sun reports 59-year-old John Earl Williams will get a new trial under the Unger ruling of 2012, which questioned the fairness of jury instructions in trials before 1980. The then 18-year-old Williams allegedly ...

