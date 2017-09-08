Quantcast

NJ company to buy Chesapeake Bay Candle for $75M

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2017

Newell Brands Inc. of Hoboken, New Jersey announced Thursday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rockville-based Chesapeake Bay Candle from its founders, for $75 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments. Chesapeake Bay Candle is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of premium candles and other home fragrance products, focused on consumer wellness and ...

