ADVERTISEMENT

OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE NEAR

CAPITOL HILL, WASHINGTON, D.C.

Professional office space is available for sub-lease at 50 F Street NW, Suite 950, in Washington, D.C., two blocks from Capitol Hill and Union Station. The office space includes three furnished offices, each with windows, all in a row along a common hallway in the suite occupied by a regional policy organization. The sub-lease also includes use of a shared kitchen area, and the availability of an adjacent conference room for up to five hours per week. The package lease cost is $5,000 per month with the period open to

negotiation.

For information, contact mgoff@nemw.org