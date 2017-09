PART-TIME ESTATE

ADMINISTRATION

PARALEGAL

Our growing daily money management firm seeks a part-time estate administration paralegal with 3+ years of experience, strong computer skills and proficiency with Microsoft Word and Excel. Must have flexibility to work remotely between 30-60 hours a month. Must pass civil and criminal background check. No bankruptcy history. To apply, please email your resume and cover letter with salary requirements to apply@esss-md.com.