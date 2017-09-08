Quantcast

RAJU BABU, et al. v. JONES V. ISAAC, et ux

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2017

Civil litigation -- Default judgment -- Proper service This case involves the grant of a default judgment and the defendant’s belated attempts to undo that default judgment. Because he claims that he was never served properly, Raju Babu requested that the Circuit Court for Montgomery County exercise its revisory power over that default judgment. The circuit ...

