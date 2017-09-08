Quantcast

RICHARD DEUTSCH, et al. v. G&D FURNITURE HOLDINGS, INC., et al

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2017

Contracts --Arbitration clause -- Petition to compel arbitration This appeal arises from an order granting a Petition to Compel Arbitration for multiple counterclaims pursuant to a Mediation/Arbitration provision in a Stockholders Agreement among Frederick Deutsch (“Frederick”), Norman R. Gilden, G&D Furniture Holdings, Inc. (“G&D”) and several of G&D’s subsidiaries, including Deutsch & Gilden, Inc. (“D&G”). In ...

