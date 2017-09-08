Quantcast

New solicitor says police reform is his top priority

By: Associated Press September 8, 2017

Baltimore's new solicitor says his top priority is to implement mandated reforms to the city's police department. Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis said at a news conference Wednesday that it would be his failure if his office has not reformed the police department in two to three years. The Baltimore Sun reports the Department of Justice launched a civil ...

