Union concerned about affect of cuts to public safety

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 8, 2017

Officials with Maryland’s largest public employees union say they are concerned about budget cuts made to the state’s public safety department The Board of Public Works, chaired by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, approved Wednesday $8.4 million in cuts to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services as part of more than $79 million in budget ...

