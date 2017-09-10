Quantcast

Following M&T Bank’s departure, owner of 25 S. Charles St. bullish on building’s future

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 10, 2017

Grander Capital Partners LLC was well aware M&T Bank, the marquee tenant at 25 S. Charles St. in Baltimore, did not plan to stay in the building when the developer closed on the property earlier this year. “We purchased it with eyes wide open that M&T is leaving,” said Jeff Clary, a partner at the firm. With ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo