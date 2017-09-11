Quantcast

2018 election the last, Conway vows

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 11, 2017

Sen. Joan Carter Conway is running for re-election in 2018 but is vowing that the coming campaign will be her last.  Conway, the six-term Baltimore Democrat and chair of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, said last week she plans to seek the seat once more. She'll face a primary challenge from Del. Mary ...

