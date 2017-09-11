Quantcast

Maryland man pleads guilty to terrorism charges

By: Associated Press September 11, 2017

NEW YORK  — A Maryland man pleaded guilty Friday to federal terrorism charges in New York after he was accused of fighting on behalf of an al-Qaida-affiliated terror group in Somalia. Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Maalik Jones trained with and supported al-Shabab, an ultra-conservative Islamic militant group. The group seeks to run Somalia under a strict ...

