Disciplinary trials scheduled for Freddie Gray case officers

By: Associated Press September 11, 2017

Disciplinary trials for five Baltimore officers charged in the death of a 25-year-old man are scheduled to begin next month. The Baltimore Sun reports that the trial for Officer Caesar Goodson will begin Oct. 30, followed by trials for Lt. Brian Rice, Sgt. Alicia White and officers Garrett Miller and Edward Nero. The trials, which are open to ...

