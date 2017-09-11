Md. medical firm working on pediatric mode for brain injury tool

Share this: Email

BrainScope Co. Inc., a Bethesda medical neurotechnology company, is working on a pediatric product similar to its currently-available BrainScope One handheld medical device for assessing traumatic brain injury, including concussion. The company said it would start recruiting sites around America to hold clinical studies on pediatric patients. BrainScope said there are more than 44 million children participating in sports ...